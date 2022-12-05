Supportive housing and affordable rental housing planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Two developments are proposed for Kneller Road near Highway 33.

Map showing area for proposed supportive housing and affordable rental apartment in Rutland. (City of Kelowna)

Okanagan Metis and Aboriginal Housing Society (OMAHS) are looking to build two rental apartment buildings on Kneller Road in Rutland.

City council gave initial consideration to the projects at its Dec. 5 meeting.

A project for 115 and 175 Kneller Rd. is a five-story, 48-unit building. It would contain two studios, 24 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units.

Of those apartments, 33 of them would be non-market affordable or rent-geared-to-income units which would be offered at rates that are below market rents.

The rest of the units would be rented at market prices. The non-market units would be guaranteed through an operating agreement with BC Housing (BCH), which is a condition of receiving BCH funding for the project.

OMAHS also operate a nearby townhome development and apartment.

The second project is proposed for 175 Kneller, 235, 239 Kneller Rd., and 1161 Kneller Crt. The four-storey building would contain house 40-supportive housing units as well as office space.

“I’m glad to see this,” said Coun. Mohini Singh. “Our city needs supportive housing and I am all in favour of this.”

