Lucille Beaurain was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandy Point campground. (Kamloops This Week)

Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Chase Fire and Rescue Association hosting May 25 fundraiser

Kamloops This Week

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family of a Kamloops woman who died of carbon monoxide poisoning while camping with her daughter in the Shuswap during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Lucille Beaurain died and her pre-teen daughter was last reported to be in critical condition in BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after the pair was overcome with carbon monoxide on May 18 while in their tent at the private Sandy Point Beach campground.

Mounties say a cooking pot used as a source of heat is believed to have been the source of the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Beaurain was found deceased, while her daughter was airlifted to hospital.

An online fundraising campaign to help the daughter’s father, Chris, with expenses was launched May 21 and the goal has already been surpassed.

In addition, the Chase Fire and Rescue Association is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, May 25, to help raise money for the cause.

The fire department will hold a car wash, dog wash, barbecue and bake sale in the parking lot of the Pharmasave drug store, 825 Shuswap Ave. in Chase, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beaurain, who was a well-known makeup artist and who also worked with children in a day care, is being remembered by friends in online posts.

“Lucy was a sweetheart and such a loving mom to her babies.” reads one post, while another person added: “A fabulous woman with so much character and love.”

Another person added: “I met her mother and an absolutely wonderful person. Her daughter goes to my child’s school as well. Although I didn’t know the family well, she was a great person and parent to her young daughter. I am praying hard for her daughter’s recovery.”

Last weekend, an online fundraising effort raised $2,700 in less than two days, with the money helping Beaurain’s sister travel to Kamloops from Scotland.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
