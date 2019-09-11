A mobile home in Lake Country went up in flames on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019. (Sean Thomas with Five by 5 media/courtesy to Kelowna Capital News) A mobile home in Lake Country went up in flames on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019. (Sean Thomas with Five by 5 media/courtesy to Kelowna Capital News)

Support rolling in for Lake Country couple who lost RV in fire

A GoFundMe has been started for Bob and Tracey Whyte

A Lake Country community is coming together for the couple who lost their RV home in a fire a week ago.

Bob and Tracy Whyte’s fifth-wheel erupted in flames at the RV park in what Kelowna RCMP are treating as an act of arson. A GoFundMe has been started for the Whyte’s who lost their home and their belongings in the fire.

“Anyone who knows this couple knows what kind, hard working, loving and generous people they are. Always trying to help anyone they can, even complete strangers. This is now their time of need so we are starting this campaign to come together as a community and help them get back on their feet,” reads the fundraiser page.

READ MORE: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

READ MORE: Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

The fundraiser states that all the raised money will help the Whytes on their road to recovery.

The page has raised almost $3,000 in four days.

