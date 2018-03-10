Sunny days ahead for Kelowna

Temperatures are warming up this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 7 C and 9 C in Kelowna, according to Environment Canada.

Warmer temperatures and sun are also expected throughout the week.

Monday is expected to reach a high of 11 C with sun, Tuesday a high of 13 C with sun and Wednesday will reach a high of 8 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain.

The rest of the week will have a mix of sun and clouds, said Environment Canada.

