Sunny days ahead for Kelowna

Temperatures are warming up this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 7 C and 9 C in Kelowna, according to Environment Canada.
Warmer temperatures and sun are also expected throughout the week.
Monday is expected to reach a high of 11 C with sun, Tuesday a high of 13 C with sun and Wednesday will reach a high of 8 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain.
The rest of the week will have a mix of sun and clouds, said Environment Canada.
