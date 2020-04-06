Summerland to offer mental health webinar

The District of Summerland’s recreation department is partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association to offer a free Mental Health Wellness COVID-19 webinar.

The webinar will be held Thursday, April 16 at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary.

The one-hour online webinar is designed to help individuals manage in the current health crisis and provides an understanding of the mental health continuum and helpful behavioural and cognitive strategies on how to cope during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our organization wanted to ensure the health and well-being of our communities during this time,” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association, South Okanagan Similkameen branch. “Partnering with Summerland Recreation and Summerland Auxiliary to provide this free webinar to the community of Summerland is one step we are taking to keep connecting with people in our communities.”

The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible to limit contact with others and to maintain a two-metre distance from others when in a public space.

This poses a range of challenges for individuals and families as they respond to the demands of the situation.

“Mental wellbeing is at least as important as physical wellbeing at any time, and certainly during this health emergency,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.

“This webinar will offer proven techniques on how to reduce the very real levels of anxiety people are experiencing. The coordination between district staff, the regional branch of CMHA and the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary is yet another fine example of how this community is pulling together to cope during these uncertain times.”

This webinar will be hosted using Bluejeans.com, an online video conferencing service. Registered participants will receive instructions and a link to join this webinar on April 15.

To register for this webinar visit www.summerland.ca/parks-recreation/registration or call Summerland Recreation at 250-494-0447.

