Summerland Sunday market to begin June 28

In past years, Summerland’s Sunday market was held on Main Street in Summerland, as shown in this 2018 photo. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has gone through changes and will be held at the Summerland Arena parking lot Sundays from June 28 to Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Summerland Review file photo)

The new Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market will open on June 28 and will continue until Sept.

This year, the market will be held at the Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Rd.. E, each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will take the place of the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market which was cancelled this year due to concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Linda Van Alphen of Colibri Community will manage the market as she did for the Rotary Club of Summerland in 2019.

Customers and vendors can expect that the Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market will look different than other markets which have been held in the past in Summerland.

A minimum of two metres will separate each vendor and enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place.

All restrictions will ensure that customers treat the market more like a store than a place to gather in groups. The perimeter of the market will be taped off with entry to the market restricted to 50 customers at a time, using one entry point.

Pedestrian traffic will flow one-way through the market and will circle back to the exit point.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site and Van Alphen is currently working with the municipality to provide washroom facilities.

Signage and markers throughout the market will reinforce physical distancing and remind customers to sanitize their hands, refrain from gathering, and wash their produce when they return home. No consumption of food or drink will be permitted within the market.

Customers will be permitted to use their reusable bags but must bag their own items.

Initially the market will open with a limited number of confirmed vendors however, the arena parking lot has ample space to expand in increments while still following the current regulations as set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control, Van Alphen said.

