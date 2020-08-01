Summerland mayor to appear on livestreamed series

Conversation will focus on Toni Boot as a woman of colour in government

Summerland mayor Toni Boot, centre, will be featured on an upcoming episode of Voices Unheard on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland mayor Toni Boot will be the featured guest on an episode of Voices Unheard on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

The focus of the conversation will be on Boot as a woman of colour in government .

Voices Unheard is a weekly live streamed series produced by Kelowna-based Unicorns.LIVE in partnership with Kelowna Pride Society.

The intent of this series is to bring awareness to underrepresented members of society, including people of various racial backgrounds, sexuality, gender identity/expression, age, or ability.

Boot has taught at Okanagan College, co-owned Kettle Valley Dried Fruit Company, founded and owned Grasslands Nursery, holds a Bachelor of Arts. in Professional Communication, and entered local government in 2014 when she was elected to Summerland Council.

She has also served as a director on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Voices Unheard gives our guests space to share their unique perspectives and life experiences. We are grateful to have mayor Boot share the stories of her journey as a woman of colour in local government with us,” said executive producer Dustyn Baulkham.

Voices Unheard airs live every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on www.watch.unicorns.live with episodes available to stream after the original broadcast. Each episode is 30 to 45 minutes long; the host, guests and attendees will be appropriately socially distant.

