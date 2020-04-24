Summerland’s municipal council will consider seven development variance permit applications at its April 27 meeting. (Stock photo)

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

While restrictions are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, construction activity is continuing in Summerland.

The agenda for the April 27 meeting of Summerland’s municipal council has seven development variance permit applications scheduled.

These include applications about retaining walls, setback changes and landscaping variances to properties around the community. These projects may proceed, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Toni Boot said some in the community are using the shutdowns during the pandemic as an opportunity to take on projects at their homes.

“If they have the money set aside, this is the perfect time to be starting these projects,” she said.

She added that permits are needed before the work is started, not after it has been completed.

“If you don’t have the required permits in place, you are in contravention,” she said.

Normally, council meetings allow the opportunity for public comment about such variances. During the pandemic, the meeting is held electronically, without members of the public physically present.

The meeting without public attendance is permitted under Ministerial Order M083 (COVID-19) and the meeting will be recorded and posted to the municipality’s website at summerland.ca.

More complex items, such as Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw amendments as well as other significant matters, will be deferred until after the pandemic is over and council is able to hold meetings with the public present once again.

