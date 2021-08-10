Summerland approves temporary dog park

The municipality of Summerland has rejected a permanent dog park at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex, but will go ahead with a smaller temporary dog park.

At the council meeting on Aug. 9, council received a dog park concept designs report, with several proposals for dog parks. The options include three fenced parks for small, medium and large dogs, several options for facilities for small and large dogs and an option for a park for small dogs only.

Cost estimates varied widely for these options.

After lengthy discussion, council rejected one of the options for small and large dog parks. The option had cost estimates ranging from $132,348 to $222,872, depending on the options.

Coun, Marty Van Alphen said the sports complex is one of Summerland’s premier playing field areas.

Summerland mayor Toni Boot, who owns a large dog, did not support this option because she does not want to lose playing field spaces.

Coun. Richard Barkwill suggested using an area near Sunoka Provincial Park. While dogs are not permitted at the provincial park, there is an area nearby which is used by dog owners. This option would involve the municipality approaching the provincial government.

The Summerland Rodeo Grounds was also suggested as a possible dog park location.

In the end, council voted to create a temporary park for small dogs only.

If temporary or fast fencing is purchased, the cost of this facility will range from $28,226 to $31,726. If the fencing is installed seasonally, the costs to install, remove and store it will add another $1,620 a year.

One year after this temporary dog park is completed, Summerland council will revisit the concept.

