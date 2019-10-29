The suspect is described as a male caucasian, around 20-30 years of age, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 170-190 lbs. (Contributed)

Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

The suspect entered the restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for a male suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at a Subway restaurant located in the 3,000-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna on Monday night.

A man allegedly fled Subway with an undisclosed amount of money just before 9:30 p.m., prior to police arriving. The police did not say how the man robbed the restaurant.

“The restaurant was empty of patrons and no employees were hurt during the robbery,” says Cpl. Megan Foster.

The Kelowna RCMP general investigation section is currently searching for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the robbery or may have seen the suspect in the photographs being shared by police.

The suspect is described as a male caucasian, around 20-30 years of age, standing at six-foot-two and weighing 170-190 lbs. At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing grey pants, a black hat with ‘Bardown’ written on the front and a black hoodie under a blue ‘UFO Plas’ motorcross jersey.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

READ MORE: No one on board boat found drifting on Okanagan Lake

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property
Next story
Update: Kelowna fire crews knocking down fire at former school board

Just Posted

Update: Kelowna fire crews knocking down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Subway robbed in Kelowna Monday night

The suspect entered the restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash

OKM Huskies impress at volleyball tournament

The Huskies finished 4th at a 28 tournement with teams from across the Okanagan

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Legislation to enshrine U.N. declaration on Indigenous rights a ‘first step’ for Okanagan First Nations

The new legislation will make it easier for Okanagan First Nations to form systems of governance

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

Most Read