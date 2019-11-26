Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

Sunglasses, scarves and parkas will be needed this week in Kelowna.

Environment Canada is forecasting some cold days ahead along side clear skies and bright sunny days. Sub zero temperatures getting down to -14 C are to be expected this week as the Okanagan shifts into the holiday winter season.

Clear and sunny skies with a side of freezing cold. Winter to #Kelowna off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/UP1PhbDo92 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) November 26, 2019

The weather starts to significantly drop on Wednesday with -3 C during the day and overnight temperatures dropping to as low as -9 C and then as low as – 14 C on Friday night.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a three-day stretch of sun from Thursday to Saturday.

