Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Starter pistol confiscated, RCMP are investigating

Teachers and students experienced some tense moments this morning when a young male produced a gun at Princeton Secondary School.

The weapon – a starter pistol – was confiscated by school Principal Patrick Kaiser, and RCMP were called.

No one was injured, however Kaiser said the school was shaken by the incident.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

Kaiser declined to give the age of the student, who began showing the pistol to friends at about 9:45 a.m.

One of those young people informed Kaiser, who then confronted the student along with vice-principal Crystal Larsen.

When asked if he was aware the firearm was a starter pistol that only shot blanks Kaiser responded: “we knew that it could be a gun.”

The student did not resist when Kaiser confiscated the pistol.

Kaiser said no “hold and secure” procedure was implemented as a result of the incident.

He said that the student had been observed in class during the first hour of the day and “there was no [signs] of agitation from him.” He added that he and Larsen “both had a good relationship with him.”

RCMP were not immediately available to comment on their investigation and the Spotlight will provide more details as they are available.

A letter was to be sent home with students Monday afternoon to inform parents.

