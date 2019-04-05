Police tape off areas of Langara College on April 1, 2019. (Christina Dommer/Langara Voice)

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

A man accused of setting off at least two incendiary devices and causing fires at Langara College is facing additional charges.

Nasradi Abdusamad Ali appeared in provincial court in Vancouver Friday for a bail hearing, four days after the incident, which prompted certain buildings to be evacuated and the campus to close. No one was hurt, and an estimate on the damage has not been released.

The 23-year-old Langara student faces one count of assault and one count of robbery, on top of arson-related charges announced earlier. Both new charges relate to incidents alleged to have happened before the fires.

Police allege Ali got into a fight with another student on campus on March 7. This was not reported to police until after the fires. He is also alleged to have robbed a third student near a bus stop on East 53 Avenue and Fleming Street on March 26.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

