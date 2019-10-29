Update: Kelowna fire crews knocking down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Update: 11:15 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews are knocking down the fire at the former school board office on Baron Road in Kelowna.

Crews responding to smoke pouring from a building at the corner of Baron and Dilworth. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/k4nWyAZhUk — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 29, 2019

Damage to the corner of the building, as well as the bushes on the building were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

No reports as of yet on what caused the fire and no injuries have yet been reported.

The former School District 23 building was recently unveiled as a new condo development site by the City of Kelowna.

Original: 11 a.m.

A fire has been reported at the former school board office in Kelowna.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road right by Orchard Plazza.

