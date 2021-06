Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle outside of Vernon’s Home Hardware Building Centre.

Emergency responders were called after 1:30 p.m. on June 2 to 25th Street and 46th Avenue.

A witness confirmed a red truck was involved and a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP cruisers remain on scene, blocking 46th Avenue to traffic.

