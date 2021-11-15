Storm knocks out power in Lake Country, Westside, Cherryville

Thousands of Okanagan residents have been left in the dark following the wind and rainstorm Monday.
There are 783 residents in and around Cherryville whose power went out at 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The outage affects some rural Lumby and Mabel Lake residents. As of 5:20 p.m. no crew had been assigned according to BC Hydro.
On the Westside, near West Kelowna, power has been out for more than 3,600 residents in the Traders Cove area since 3 p.m. BC Hydro reported a crew is on its way shortly after 4 p.m.
In Lake Country, there are 713 properties without power north of Okanagan Centre Road. No crew had been assigned to the outage as of 5 p.m.
Check BC Hydro outages map for more.
