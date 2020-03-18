Flushable wipes create these large clumps called “fatburgs” which are unpleasant for city workers to remove. (Contributed)

Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Sanitary wipes have been flying off shelves due to COVID-19 but they wreak havoc on sewer systems

Toilet paper is designed to disintegrate into pulp and move easily through the process of sewage or septic treatment; sanitary wipes are not.

As sanitary wipes continue to fly off the shelves, residents in Oliver are being asked to dispose of them in garbage containers and not flush them down toilets.

According to the Town of Oilver, flushing wipes causes havoc with their sewer system, plugging up gravity lines and pumps resulting in extra maintenance.

With increased use of antiseptic wipes or similar products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is stressing the importance of disposing of wipes the trash.

The town also noted that residents should also avoid disposing of paper towels and other hygiene-related products down the toilet.

These products can seriously affect the operations of sewer infrastructure by building up, attracting other solid materials, clogging pipes and treatment plant equipment.

When blockages occur, wastewater operators have to engage in the “unpleasant” task of finding and extracting these blockages, given the nickname of “fatburgs.”

Coronavirus

Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns
6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

