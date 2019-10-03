Four of the five bronze plaques affixed to the stone walls of Lakeview Memorial Gardens were stolen. (Contributed)

Stolen plaques to be restored at Kelowna cemetery

A ceremony will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

Bronze plaques that were stolen from a Kelowna cemetery in the summer will be restored in a ceremony next week.

During a stretch of brazen thefts from cemeteries across the Okanagan, Lakeview Memorial Gardens had a total of 28 veterans memorial plaques stolen.

In celebration of the return of the plaques, the cemetery is hosting a ceremony in honour of the families and veterans who’s plaques are being restored.

Cemetery manager Cory Dixon said that they called each one of the families affected to be a part of the ceremony.

The Royal Canadian Legion has been invited to conduct the ceremony service.

READ MORE: Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

READ MORE: Name plaques stolen from cemetery in West Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP expect that the value of the bronze is believed to be the main reason behind the thefts.

Though the plaques have been returned, the police investigation is still ongoing.

