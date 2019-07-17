Stolen car now returned to Summerland dealership

Vehicle was stolen on same day as attempted carjacking incident

Peter Toth of TC Auto Sales in Summerland wonders why thieves chose to steal a vivid gold 2002 PT Cruiser from his used car lot at the end of June.

The car was stolen early in the morning of June 30.

Toth said it was used in an attempted car jacking that morning.

He is puzzled with the theft because the car’s colour makes it distinctive.

“It’s the only one in that colour in the Okanagan,” he said.

The car was later recovered and after police examined the vehicle, it was returned to Toth. The damage to the vehicle resulting from the incident has since been repaired.

