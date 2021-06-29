Still no swimming advised in Wood Lake

Latest sample contained no toxins, but Interior Health still suggests staying out of the water

Despite no toxins being found in the latest sample of Wood Lake, swimmers are still advised to stay out of the water.

Interior Health continues to monitor the algae bloom in the lake. While toxins have not been detected during this week’s sample, conditions can change so residents and visitors are advised to avoid all direct contact with the bloom.

If contact is made, rinse your body with clean water.

Do not drink water directly from the lake. If your source water intake is Wood Lake, consider using an alternate source for drinking water. Contact your water supplier for more information.

Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water.

Sampling from the week of June 25 showed little to no toxins.

Additional information on Cyanobacteria Blooms (Blue-Green Algae) is available at HealthLinkBC:

https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/blue-green-algae

Additional information on algae is available on Ministry of Environment’s Algae Watch website:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality/algae-watch

