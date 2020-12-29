WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)

WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)

Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks

Airport roles will be contracted out but WestJet didn’t say how many Kelowna employees will be let go

Changes are coming to WestJet but the airline’s services at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will remain unchanged, according to senior manager of airport operations Philip Elchitz.

In June, the airline announced “organizational changes” to help it offer streamlined services and keep it moving forward following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the course of the biggest crisis in the history of aviation, WestJet has made many difficult, but essential, decisions to future-proof our business,” WestJet’s president and CEO Ed Sims said in the June announcement.

The airline said 3,333 of its employees across the country will be affected by the changes.

Elchitz said the changes don’t mean fewer flights into and out of the Okanagan region from YLW, and terminal services at WestJet kiosks won’t be changing either.

“We’re not expecting any cutbacks to WestJet’s current service as a result of the transition to the Airport Terminal Services contract,” he said.

“We’re expecting to see the same level of air service for the balance of the winter and into the spring.”

Elchitz didn’t specify what that would mean for WestJet employees who work at the airline’s kiosks at YLW, but he did say the role will be filled by airport terminal services staff.

WestJet did not comment on how many of their employees based at YLW will be let go as a result of the changes.

“The COVID-19 crisis hit WestJet and the global aviation industry with devastating force,” the airline’s communications staff said.

“Since the beginning of March, guest traffic has dropped significantly. We are operating at approximately 75% reduction year over year.”

WestJet said it will seek out preferential employment opportunities for as many of its airport roles as possible.

READ MORE: Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

AirportCity of KelownaWestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Carvings bring new perspective, watchful eyes to Shuswap park
Next story
Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Just Posted

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks

Airport roles will be contracted out but WestJet didn’t say how many Kelowna employees will be let go

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Vernon mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

A carving by Métis artist John Sayer looks out at Little Mountain Park in Salmon Arm. Some of the faces are Indigenous and some are of European descent in keeping with his heritage. Sayer carves with students at Salmon Arm’s Storefront School and students helped attach them with ceramic nails so as not to harm the trees. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Carvings bring new perspective, watchful eyes to Shuswap park

Look up, look way up, if you wish to see new faces along the trails of popular Salmon Arm park

Most Read