(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Canadian groups look to Pakistan border as U.S. ends flights from Afghanistan
Next story
UPDATE: 3,000-hectare burn at White Rock Lake wildfire halfway done

Just Posted

Vernon golf pro Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge finished in 11th place at the Mackenzie Golf Tour’s Prince Edward Island Open in Cardigan, PEI. (@bulwergolfphoto)
Vernon pro golfer enjoying PEI swing

Ivermectin is a medication that is used to treat parasite infestations in dogs, cats and large animals. While a form of ivermectin that is safe for human consumption exists, it is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. (Pexels)
Some Kelowna residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

(Left to right) Brian Rogers (People’s Party), Cade Desjarlais (NDP), Tim Krupa (Liberal), Imre Szeman (Green) and Tracy Gray (Conservative) will be seeking to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in Ottawa this fall. (Contributed)
Virtual election forum scheduled for Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch file photo)
O’Keefe Ranch reopens for one final week of summer