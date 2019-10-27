Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk to haunt Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

Get creative and maybe you will be crowned a winner at The Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk at Mission Park in Kelowna on Sunday.

The event is hosted by the Regional District of Central Okanagan and is a pumpkin carving contest where the public are the judges.

Event organizers want people to drop off their pumpkins at the EECO between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and to use LED tea lights to light your jack-o-lanterns.

For three hours you will be able to patrol the Mission Park in your Halloween costume, walk paths lit by the spooky jack-o-lanterns and vote for your favorites.

Prizes for scariest, funniest and most original will be awarded.

Event organizers encourage those attending to bring a flashlight as the park will be dark.

Donations for the food bank will also be accepted.

