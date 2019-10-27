Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk to haunt Mission Hill on Sunday

Get creative and maybe you will be crowned a winner at The Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk at Mission Park in Kelowna on Sunday.
The event is hosted by the Regional District of Central Okanagan and is a pumpkin carving contest where the public are the judges.
Event organizers want people to drop off their pumpkins at the EECO between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and to use LED tea lights to light your jack-o-lanterns.
For three hours you will be able to patrol the Mission Park in your Halloween costume, walk paths lit by the spooky jack-o-lanterns and vote for your favorites.
Prizes for scariest, funniest and most original will be awarded.
Event organizers encourage those attending to bring a flashlight as the park will be dark.
Donations for the food bank will also be accepted.
