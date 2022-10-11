Spin scooter and bike services terminated in Kelowna

Lime is now the only shared e-scooter company in Kelowna

Spin has spun out of Kelowna.

The popular orange bikes and scooters are being phased out of Kelowna, said a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson said that last week they received a notification saying that there will be no more services in Kelowna, but don’t know why the decision was made.

Spin is one of two companies that received a permit to operate in Kelowna as part of the provincial pilot project for micro-mobility. The city said that ‘The Bikeshare Micromobility Permit Program’ is intended to provide affordable and accessible mobility options.

Lime is currently still operating in Kelowna as the sole micro-mobility provider.

The timeline and permanence of the change is not yet known, and the spokesperson for Spin, but they hope that the orange scooters will be back in Kelowna sometime in the future.

