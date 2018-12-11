Spike belt halts stolen vehicle in Vernon

A spike belt set up by Vernon cops helped stop a stolen vehicle’s driver who fled from police in Lake Country.

Just before 1 a.m. Dec. 11, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment was advised by Lake Country RCMP that the driver of a stolen vehicle had fled from an officer and was travelling northbound on Highway 97. Vernon officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Ford F-150, travelling northbound and tracked the vehicle into the city of Vernon where a spike belt was successfully deployed on Highway 97 and 15th Ave.

“With the timely information provided by the Lake Country RCMP, our officers were able to set up in a strategic manner to assist in disabling the stolen vehicle safely,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The successful deployment of the spike belt was what disabled the vehicle enough to bring it to a stop at 48th Ave and 32nd St.”

The driver of the vehicle quickly fled on foot and attempted to evade police by hiding in the bed of another pick-up truck nearby. The suspect was located by police just minutes later, police said.

The suspect, a 37-year-old woman from Crossfield Alta., was taken into custody and returned to the Lake Country RCMP where she is now facing possible charges in relation to possession of stolen property and failing to stop for police. The woman remains in custody at this time.

