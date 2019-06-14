A tow truck clears a car crash in West Kelowna Monday afternoon. (Photo-Dave Ogilvie )

Speeding problems in West Kelowna addressed by city council

The city is looking to increase levels of road safety with speeding deterrents

After numerous complaints of speeding in local areas, the City of West Kelowna is looking to take steps to increase speeding enforcement.

Council directed city staff earlier this week to submit a request to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to implement new photo radar stations on West Kelowna roads. After nearly $600,000 has been spent towards traffic calming measures in the city, councillor Rick de Jong said they’ve had limited success.

“This has been something that’s been on my mind since 2017. If we can think outside the box, if we can use photo radar to get people to slow down and use it as a deterrent, it can help with speeding through the community” said de Jong.

READ MORE: Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

The research on which areas in West Kelowna would be best suited for photo radar stations has not yet been completed, but Councillor de Jong said elementary school zones are one of the biggest priorities. Neighbourhoods in the Campbell Road area, Glenrosa communities, Vineyard Drive and Boucherie Road have been hot spots for speeders recently that council may look to be first possible locations of the radars.

The proposal for photo radar stations will be considered at the UBCM annual meeting in September. The UBCM will ask for provincial permission to implement the radar at the city’s expense.

“These (radars) are a lot less expensive than a police officer standing behind a radar gun,” said de Jong on the initial research.

“It’s about getting people to slow down as a speeding deterrent, not about increasing the number of speeding tickets.”

