(BC Wildfire)

(BC Wildfire)

Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

Smoky conditions are expected to last for 24-48 hours

Residents in the Okanagan are waking to a special air quality statement Friday (Aug. 12).

The entire Okanagan Valley is expected to be affected by wildfire smoke for the next 24-48 hours, according to Environment Canada.

With the Keremeos Creek wildfire burning in the Southern Okanagan, residents in that region have been the most impacted by smoke. With a 40-60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the area forecast for Friday, it is expected to help clear the smoke but could also lead to new fire activity.

Smoke conditions can change quickly and while a natural part of the environment, can impact your health. Take precautions to reduce exposure in smoky areas.

READ MORE: Power restored to areas across the Okanagan-Shuswap following storm

READ MORE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2022Breaking NewsKelownaOkanaganwildfire smoke

Previous story
Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire)
Special air quality statement in place for the Okanagan

(Photo by: Jaimie Grafstrom)
Power restored to areas across the Okanagan-Shuswap following storm

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Owning Guinea Pigs in Switzerland

Josh Hyer of the Vernon Secondary Panthers receives a University of Calgary Dinos’ jersey from head coach Wayne Harris Tuesday at Vernon Secondary School in 2017. Hyer helped Harris and the Dinos win a Vanier Cup Canadian university football championship in 2019. The pair will be together on the field in Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 24, when the Dinos take on the UBC Thunderbirds in a CIS U-Sports exhibition football game at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Morning Star file photo)
Preparations continue for Okanagan exhibition college football match