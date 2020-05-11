United Way Southern Interior BC is hosting a ‘Day of Caring’ to distribute personal protective equipment to charities that provide non-medical essential services. (Contributed)

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Charities in B.C.’s Southern Interior that provide non-medical services are about to receive protective equipment.

United Way Southern Interior BC (USWI) and Ramada Hotel are hosting a Day of Caring on May 13. Local charities that provide front-line non-medical essential services will receive packages that include protective masks, hand sanitizer, and if needed, feminine hygiene products.

United Way said the products were donated to the organization through various channels, with the feminine hygiene products donated by the North Okanagan Labour Council as part of United Way’s Period Promise campaign.

Charities will pick up the items at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre in Kelowna on Wednesday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, we’ve had contact with our local charities to assess emerging needs,” a United Way statement said.

“Many program directors and charity leaders indicated a need for these scarce items and we know the need will continue beyond the crisis as the shutdown is gradually lifted and well evolve to the ‘new normal’.”

In response to the pandemic, United Way launched its COVID-19 Response and Recovery plan in anticipation of emerging and possible needs for local charities, front-line community service workers, and vulnerable populations in service areas.

United Way said it will announce phase one of the relief funding and will continue to assess local charities’ needs as it works on phase two allocations.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

