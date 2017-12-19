DriveBC

Southbound lane of Coquihalla closed

Road conditions are worsening and issues are already arising.

Driving conditions on mountain highways have already taken a turn for the worse.

The southbound lane of the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Hope, is now closed because of what DriveBC is calling a “spun out commercial vehicle.”

RELATED: COQ CLOSED EARLIER IN THE WEEK

There is an assessment of the route in progress, and traffic is being re-routed from Highway 8 and Highway 1. They expect to know more by noon.

DriveBC has travel advisories in effect for a large chunk of Southern Interior highways with RCMP and meteorologists advising motorists to avoid travel today if possible. Read more on that story, here.

