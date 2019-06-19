It looked like winter for a few hours at Apex Mountain Resort, according to resort employees. (Facebook photo)

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Employees at a mountain resort west of Penticton woke up Wednesday morning to a wintry surprise.

The snowfall on Beaconsfield Mountain started around 8:30 a.m. and lasted about two hours, according to James Shulman, general manager at Apex Mountain Resort. The flakes stayed on the ground for roughly four hours.

READ MORE: Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

“It can happen any month of the year — June, July or August. This is not atypical for us. We get a cold day and it snows. It snowed last month up there. We have seen snow in July, but it is less frequent,” he said.

Aaron Galvin, snow school manager with the resort, posted a video of the weather to Facebook.

As a general rule, Shulman said the mountain is eight to 10 degrees Celsius colder than Penticton.

The mountain near Penticton wasn’t the only spot to get snow on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, saying an unstable air mass over B.C. resulted in mixed precipitation and snow accumulations above 1500 metres at the Okanagan Connector over Pennask Summit.

