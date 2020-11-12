South Okanagan Home Hardware raising money for breast cancer research

Penticton’s Home Hardware is stepping up to raise money for breast cancer research.
Throughout November, the hardware store will match any customer donation to the B.C. Cancer Foundation dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.
Funds raised will support breast cancer research and enhancements to care at B.C. Cancer in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan and Interior.
Donations can be made in-store at Home Hardware’s 150 Fairview Place location.
Last year, Home Hardware locations across the Okanagan raised $37,486 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.
To learn more go to bccancerfoundation.com/homehardware.
