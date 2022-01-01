Save-On-Foods confirmed all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold due to current road conditions, and said and all avenues are being explored to get products to their stores as quickly as possible. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Save-On-Foods confirmed all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold due to current road conditions, and said and all avenues are being explored to get products to their stores as quickly as possible. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Some Save on Foods combo meals recalled due to Salmonella risk

They all have best before dates ranging from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022

Some Save on Foods brand combo meals are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products include Save on Foods’ lemon chicken, sweet and sour pork, ginger beef and honey garlic chicken combo meals.

They all have best before dates ranging from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, depending on the day they were packaged.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

Anyone who has the meals should either throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.

The CFIA says typical symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. However, long-term complications may include severe arthritis, and in some rare cases infections can be deadly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital
Next story
B.C.’s guaranteed 5 days of paid sick leave takes effect Jan. 1

Just Posted

Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon’s sourcing priorities need to change

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) will host a virtual all-candidates forum for the 11 people running for one vacant seat on Vernon council. The forum will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will be live-streamed through SENS' Facebook (Meta) page. (Black Press - file photo)
Seven-year-old Vernon girl shares need to act now for environment

Tthe poop emoji walking around town brought the topic to the community’s attention. Citizens will be asked for their feedback on the recommended action plan in the spring. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country mayor reflects on 2021

For the second straight year, Darcy Martin held Traci's Gift, a Christmas sponsorship for Vernon families in memory of her granddaughter, Traci Genereaux. (Submitted photo)
Vernon woman brings Christmas to locals in memory of granddaughter