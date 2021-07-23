Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The individuals were evacuated as a precautionary measure

As the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, stretching more than 6,800 hectares, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is evacuating some individuals as a precautionary measure.

BC Corrections confirmed it is in ongoing dialogue with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation Centre regarding evacuation plans and the blaze’s growth.

READ MORE: Corrections in talks on possible evacuation of Okanagan Correctional Centre

According to BC Corrections, the individuals who were transferred were done so without incident.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans, protocols and any further movement of individuals in custody cannot be disclosed,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

On scene of the Nk’Mip fire on Friday are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

READ MORE: Highway 3 still open as other roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
One home damaged in Nk’Mip fire, Mexican reinforcements arrive this weekend

Just Posted

A brush fire close to the Chevron station on 32nd Street July 17 at 4:30 a.m. was one of four fires in 12 hours dealt with successfully by Vernon Fire Rescue Services. (@vernonfirefighters photo)
Firefighters ready in event of Vernon emergency

Rylie “Coyote” Marchand is a 20-year-old MMA champion who credits the Okanagan Indian Band community for supporting her journey. (Kelsie Kilawna photo)
Syilx MMA champion Rylie ‘Coyote’ Marchand reflection of Okanagan community

Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)
Memorial fundraiser planned for victim of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)
Vernon gallery’s first show turns spotlight on Lake Country artist