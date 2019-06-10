Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will not be allowed from noon on June 12 to Oct. 15, 2019. (BC Wildfire photo)

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment will go into effect starting at noon on June 12 in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

READ MORE: Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, which includes the burning of one or more open fires larger than one metre high by two metres wide, stubble or grass fires of any size, the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches; the use of burning barrels and burning cages of any size or description and the use of binary exploding targets.

This prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, 2019, or until the order is rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must extinguish those fires by the June 12 deadline.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). BC Wildfire suggests that before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait
Next story
Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

Just Posted

House fire in West Kelowna’s Sun Village

Everyone has evacuated the building and fire crews are working to douse the blaze

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Mix of sun and clouds in Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

LIVE: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Two people dead after South Okanagan boating collision

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

RCMP said the analyst report will determine if any charges are being considered

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

Most Read