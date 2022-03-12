Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13. (Black Press file)

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13. (Black Press file)

‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. March 13, much to chagrin of actor Ryan Reynolds

While the Province of B.C. has legislation allowing for abolishing standard time, people are still required to set their clocks an hour ahead before turning in tonight.

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, March 13 and will last until 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

The B.C. government laid out plans for permanent daylight saving time in 2019, but it is dependent on the U.S. states of California, Oregon and Washington also approving changes.

Not all British Columbians are for permanent daylight saving time however. In a social media post reminding people to set their clocks and promoting the movie The Adam Project, actor Ryan Reynolds expresses his disdain.

“I still think [daylight saving time] is so stupid,” Reynolds said.

“It’s idiotic,” said co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Premier John Horgan agreed, writing back that changing the clocks ‘sucks’.

“We’ve always said it makes sense for BC to stay aligned with our southern neighbours in WA, OR and CA. Once they get congressional approval, we’ll end the time changes here in BC for good.”

The Yukon and parts of Saskatchewan have implemented permanent daylight saving time, meaning they won’t have to worry about “springing ahead.”

– files from the Canadian Press

RELATED: Permanent daylight time on hold, B.C. must still set clocks ahead

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
Infectious disease services expanded at Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

(Photo - Allan Douglas)
Kelowna Rockets fall in Kamloops on Friday night

The Prince George Spruce Kings defeated the Vernon Vipers 5-1 in B.C. Hockey LEague action Friday, March 11, 2022. (Chuck Chin photo)
Prince George snaps seven game slide with 5-1 win over Vernon Vipers

The construction crew of the Vernon Courthouse in 1911, prior to the completion in 1914. (Vernon Photo Co./Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)
Okanagan history preserved online

Joost de Bruijn manouvers a solar panel into place on the roof of the First United Church in Salmon Arm. (Black Press file photo)
Coldstream man offers compelling reasons for going solar