The snowmobiler went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Kelowna

A snowmobiler is recovering after spending the night outside in Graystokes Provincial Park on Sunday.

According to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the snowmobiler didn’t return with the group during the Kelowna Snowmobile Club’s poker run, which caused members to become concerned.

The club along with COSAR began looking for the snowmobiler about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. RCMP were also alerted.

After several hours the snowmobiler was located about 3:30 a.m.

