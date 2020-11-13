Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A dump of snow is heading for Revelstoke.

Up to 20 cm is expected to fall by tonight. Environment Canada is calling for more snow through the weekend and into next week.

It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke; detour available

Road conditions along Highway 1 are poor with compact and blowing snow. Highway 1 was closed this morning near Revelstoke, but reopened at noon.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED East of #Revelstoke between #BCHwy23 and Meadows in the Sky pkwy due to a vehicle recovery. Assessment in progress. Detour not available.

For more information: https://t.co/agRd21ciDY — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 13, 2020

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is still open, howver conditions also poor with blowing snow.

There is also a winter storm warning for for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. Motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel because of the conditions.

READ MORE: ‘Hazardous’ winter conditions for the Coq with storm forecast Friday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather