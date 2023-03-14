Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Snowfall warning rescinded for Highway 1

The stretch of highway affected was from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Update 9:55 a.m.

The snowfall warning has come to an end.

Original

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

On Monday (March 13), Environment Canada stated the stretch of highway was expecting 25 centimetres of snow. Early Tuesday morning, they said another 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected to continue to pile onto the highway.

The accumulating snow and change of weather (snow, rain, snow) can make it difficult for travellers as the roads can become slippery and visibility can be affected.

Environment Canada reminds people that weather can change suddenly in the mountains and to be prepared for the travel conditions.

READ MORE: Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Salmon Arm students’ live performances wrap up annual school district art fair

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsGoldenRevelstokeSalmon ArmSnowtrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm to move remaining tenters to city-owned property near park
Next story
Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc was named the WHL Player of the Week. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets captain named WHL Player of the Week

The Vibrant Vine Winery is up for sale. (JaneHoffman.com)
$13.5 M for East Kelowna winery

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)
Province eyes additional ‘transit-only’ lane for Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge: Study

Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus