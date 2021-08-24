Snowfall the only thing stopping Vernon e-scooters

Morning Star editor Caitlin Clow takes one of the new Neuron e-scooters out for a test drive in the 2900 Plaza in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)

Vernon’s new e-scooters could slide into winter.

No exact shut-down date has been pinned down yet for the popular orange commuters around town.

“We’re planning on taking it through as far as we can into the winter,” transportation manager Amanda Watson said.

The electric kick scooters (or micromobility pilot) has proven extremely popular with high ridership. During the first week after the Neuron scooters were launched July 28, approximately 800 daily trips were made and users rode 18,932 kilometres.

“So far it’s been an overwhelmingly positive response,” Watson said.

Seeing the scooters parked in various areas leaves Coun. Kari Gares to believe they are aiding people in their transportation.

“The fact that you’re seeing them all around town and not just the centre of town, that is the success right there,” Gares said.

But a majority of those riding the scooters aren’t riding them properly.

“There’s a lot of them riding after midnight and a lot of them under 18-year-olds and a lot of them doubling up on them as well,” Coun. Akbal Mund said.

He also sees very few wearing helmets, and he suggests wearing a ball cap under the helmets if sanitation is a concern, or risk losing the scooters.

“This is a pilot project, they could disappear,” Mund said.

The helmets are sanitized daily and Watson reports that 34 per cent of trips the helmet is unlocked and used.

Anyone who sees inappropriate scooter use can also report it as each scooter has a large number displayed on the back.

“You can use the Neuron app to report the time and the number of the user. They will track any inappropriate riding. They can warn them, they can fine them and they can kick them off the app,” Watson said.

Inappropriately parked users can also be charged extra.

