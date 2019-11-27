Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years

The Canadian military’s Snowbirds aerobatic team is returning home after a crash grounded the planes in the U.S. for more than a month.

Military investigators are still trying to determine why one of the Snowbirds’ famous Tutor aircraft crashed on Oct. 13 prior to an airshow at the Atlanta Speedway in Georgia.

But the Royal Canadian Air Force says it is now confident enough to fly the planes back to the team’s base in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Once they return, another investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the crash before the team can resume flying.

The air force says the team’s spring training will be delayed by at least a month, though it is too early to say how it will affect the Snowbirds’ scheduled airshow performances next year.

ALSO READ: Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years and are considered a key tool for raising awareness about — and recruiting for — the air force.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.