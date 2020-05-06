(File photo)

Snow depths show variations at two Summerland sites

Measurements were taken by municipality on May 1

The latest measurements taken at the Summerland Reservoir show a snow pack well below normal for this time of year, while at Isintok Lake, the level is higher than usual.

The latest readings, taken on May 1, showed a snow depth of 190 millimetres at Summerland Reservoir, or the equivalent of 74 millimetres of water.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

READ ALSO: Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

This is 67 per cent of the historical water equivalent of 110 millimetres, based on data collected over 57 years.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth on May 1 was 390 millimetres, or the equivalent of 144 millimetres of water.

This is 112 per cent of the historical average of 129 millimetres, based on 56 years of data.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for Summerland, said the differences at the two sites are the result of precipitation, temperatures, elevation differences and locations.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LIVE: Six CAF members killed in helicopter crash to be honoured at ceremony

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP not liable for accused’s injuries after pursuit: police watchdog

John Michael Aronson suffered a fractured skull, broken arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle after a short RCMP pursuit

Man accused of assaulting Kelowna bus driver to plead guilty

Dustin Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March

Rotary Clubs donate over $100,000 to local food banks

Foodbanks are coping with a significant and growing demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

The gunfire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on May 5

LIVE: Six CAF members killed in helicopter crash to be honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Snow depths show variations at two Summerland sites

Measurements were taken by municipality on May 1

SilverStar summer opening up in the air

Resort still eyeing opening day June 19, no delays confirmed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vernon man’s major burn earns $7K for food banks

Mountain biker smashes 10,000-calorie burn goal for COVID-19 fundraiser

Rumour of 5G tower in Vernon unfounded

Freedom Mobile and Rogers tower for 3-4G telecommunication

Penticton property allowed to keep razor wire fencing: Mayor

Protecting property outweighs risk of bad community image, council decides in close 4-3 vote

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read