(Sue Misao / The Herald)

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

We summed up a few of our top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. The evolution of Kelowna from a small town to a growing city brings change—more traffic, more people, demand for more amenities.

Those issues all play a role in the city’s proposal to create the Capri Centre Landmark Urban Centre, which could help absorb the 40,000 to 50,000 new residents expected to move to Kelowna over the next 20 years.

The urban centre plan would create higher density residential housing, new amenities, such as parks and public transit improvements and high rises would all be built around the expanding Landmark Towers complex, giving the Capri Centre mall block a whole new look.

While the city is implementing the plan to try and get ahead of the population boom, land changes proposed under the Capri Landmark Urban Centre could leave several long-time area commercial building owners facing expropriation of their properties. Their tenants would then lose an affordable rent space to operate their small businesses.

READ MORE: City hall’s plans for a Kelowna neighbourhood could create significant issues

2. Expect smoky skies this weekend in the Okanagan.

The north, central and South Okanagan air quality levels were considered unhealthy Saturday, according to the Real-time Air Quality Index.

3. A cheeky letter writer decided to take a stand against anti-immigration letters this week.

It’s interesting that Canada, founded as a country of immigrants still engages in spitefulness and racism when it comes to asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants. Susan Rutherford (Readers passionate about asylum seekers, Capital News, Aug. 17) made a comment that asylum seekers are “taxing our democratic system to the bare bones,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Letter: Deport seniors instead of immigrants, they’re easier to catch

4. A new net zero development in Oyama has a few Lake Country councillors concerned.

Despite some concerns over losing tourism land, Lake Country council is sending proposed Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw changes that will allow a private marina and residential properties on an Oyama campground to a public hearing.

5. Who doesn’t love a good set of ribs?

The third annual Kelowna Ribfest is underway in City Park downtown.

The gates opened at noon Friday and despite the smoky skies, people started to line up to buy ribs from at the five “ribbers”—up from four last year— on hand for this year’s event.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peachland bats in need of pillowcases

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

We summed up a few of our top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Peachland bats in need of pillowcases

The Bats Education and Ecological Protection Society needs your help

Kokanee to make their way back to Kelowna

The salmon will be coming back to Mission Creek Regional Park

Vehicle catches fire after becoming stuck near Lake Country

A vehicle that was stuck on Oyama Lake Road caught fire this morning

Lake Country firefighters protect structures as largest wildfire in B.C. burns

Firefighters from the district are assisting with structure protection

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

Letter to the editor: Wildfire management in B.C. could be done better writes a former Ranger-in-charge

It is patently obvious that B.C. is in a crisis situation relative to wildfire control

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

B.C. residents defy evacuation orders as wildfires burn

BC Wildfire Service said more than 550 fires were burning Friday in all areas of the province

UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

B.C. woman shares her painful experience with opioid addiction

As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Tara Levis shares story of multiple overdoses

Wildfire near Pemberton 20 per cent contained

The Grouse Creek wildfire is estimated at 848 hectares

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

Small scale ignitions planned at Cool Creek wildfire

The interface fire has a small number of dispersed recreational properties in the vicinity

Most Read