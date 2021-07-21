Smoke from regional fires choked the air of much of the Pacific Northwest for several days. Courtesy photo

Smoke from regional fires choked the air of much of the Pacific Northwest for several days. Courtesy photo

Smoky skies loom over Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada urges residents to stay safe, as smoke blankets the region

The smoke looming over the Okanagan Valley is likely to stick around for some time, according to Environment Canada.

On Wednesday, July 21, Environment Canada again issued a bulletin warning Okanagan residents of the North, South and Central Okanagan of the impacts of the wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

The smoke is originating from fires across the Okanagan Valley as well as three fires located south of the border, says an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Due to the deteriorating air quality, individuals may experience symptoms of smoke exposure such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. To reduce these effects, Environment Canada recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activities, drinking lots of water and keeping doors and windows closed when possible.

For more information on current air quality, visit gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Wildfire threatening Westwold grows to 7,000 hectares

READ MORE: Wind expected to cause growth in Brenda Creek wildfire

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherinteriorbcNews and Weather

Previous story
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges
Next story
A year on, experts find corporate anti-racist efforts progressing slowly

Just Posted

The 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville, which has residents on evacuation alert, can be seen from Highway 6, which is closed to the public, along with the Needles Ferry. (Shelly Davies photo)
Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray
Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

The Bunting Road fire burning near a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation order. (Randy Smith photo)
3,000-hectare wildfire closes Mabel Lake service road

Work delays have stalled planned traffic closures this week on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby. The Ministry of Transportation has said closures will now start Friday, July 23, at the earliest. When closed, the bridge will be down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week but traffic will be allowed through at the top of each hour. (Morning Star file photo)
Work delays on bridge east of Enderby stall planned traffic closures