Update: 3 p.m.

Alarms are still ringing in the building and steam can be seen coming from the side of the courthouse. People are now returning to the building.

Original:

Emergency crews are on scene Thursday afternoon after reports of smoke coming out of the Kelowna Law Courthouse building on Water Street.

Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene.

More to come.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.