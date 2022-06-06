Smoke fills Kelowna apartment parkade

Fire crews were able to quickly get the situation under control

Residents of a Sutherland Avenue apartment were rushed out of their units after a car was reportedly on fire in the underground parking.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. and closed down the 500-block of Sutherland.

It appears there were some electrical issues with the vehicle which caused a lot of smoke.

Crews managed to get quickly get the situation under control.

Residents were able to return to their homes and the street has been reopened.

Residents leave apartment due to smoke. (Jacqueline Gelineau / Kelowna Capital News)

