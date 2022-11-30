(Jake Courtepatte)

UPDATE: Extinguished, smoke and flames seen from building in North Kelowna

Fire crews are responding to the structure fire on Adams Road

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

The fire has been extinguished and fire crews are now leaving the scene.

A witness said that they believe the building is abandoned.

Original:

Smoke and flames are reported to be coming from a potentially abandoned building on Adams Road in Kelowna.

The smoke was reported to dispatch at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Fire crews are currently on the scene.

A Capital News reporter is en route.

More to come.

