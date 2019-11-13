Smile, a dentist conference sells out in Kelowna

Perfit Dental Solutions is a Kelowna-based dental technology company focused on innovation in digital features. (Contributed)

A unique North American dental technology conference will be held on Nov. 15 and 16 at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

The inaugural International Digital Denture Study Club event sold out within weeks of the announcement, attracting denturist professionals from across the continent.

The conference will begin with a brainstorming session about how Perfit could help the industry adopt digital denture technology.

“Today 99.9 per cent of dentures are still hand-made,” said Steve Cowburn, co-founder of Perfit. “When we consulted with colleagues about our study club idea, it was a hit. Everybody wants to share their success stories, and also their failures so others could avoid making the same mistakes.”

The two-day international event is meant for denturists creating digital dentures or those seeking the latest in denture innovation. More than a dozen international speakers and dental professionals will gather to explore the benefits of emerging technology in a relaxed ‘study club’ environment.

Perfit has created a type of ‘PDF document converter’ for use in creating dentures, which Cowburn deems is unique to the industry.

A wax diagnostic denture or existing denture can now be scanned and 3D printed or milled by using Perfit’s software.

“We’re already planning to make this a regular event,” said Cowburn.

