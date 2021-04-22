Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

A wildfire is being reported just off Highway 1 in the Shuswap.

The blaze is approximately 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge.

BC Wildfire Service is aware of the incident and estimates the blaze is .40 hectares in size.

The fire was first discovered on Thursday evening (April 22) and is believed to be human-caused.

More to come.

READ MORE: Strong winds forecasted for Kamloops Fire Centre, BC Wildfire service urges caution

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfires