Small scale ignitions planned at Cool Creek wildfire

The interface fire has a small number of dispersed recreational properties in the vicinity

BC Wildfire Service will conduct small scale planned ignitions at the Cool Creek fire, burning 20 kilometres northeast from Eastgate, dependant on conditions.

The interface fire, with a small number of dispersed recreational properties in the vicinity, is estimated at 6,900 hectares and is still classified as out of control. That describes a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to suppression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

BC Wildfire said with the winds and temperatures dropping overnight, fire behaviour should be moderate on Saturday. The objectives for crews today is to re-establish anchor points in safe zones and continue to build control lines.

On Friday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order for Cathedral Lakes Lodge, Ewart Creek Road and Cathedral Lakes Lodge Basecamp.

For public safety, an area closure for the area west of Cathedral Provincial Park came into effect on Aug. 24.

