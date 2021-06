Tiny fire starts on balcony of home for sale

Fire crews reported to calls for a porch on fire off 43rd Avenue Monday afternoon.

But when they arrived, no one was home. A for sale sign stands in the front yard.

A neighbour called 911 reporting smoke and flames visible from the home around 16th Avenue.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services hopped the fence and doused the small fire.

